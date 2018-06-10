Jumblatt, son Taymour and Abu Faour in Saudi Arabia to meet top officials

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt 2nd R, his son MP Taymour Jumblatt 2nd left and MP Wael Abu Faour L are shown during their meeting with Saudi King Salman
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt  held talks with Saudi Arabia’s king Salman  and his son the powerful Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom, media reports said.

The meetings tackled the current situations in Lebanon and the region according to the reports.

Jumblatt   who was accompanied by his son MP Taymour (Jumblatt) and MP Wael Abu Faour arrived Saturday in  Saudi Arabia

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt held talks with Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman
Jumblatt  had recently encouraged the  crown prince to engage in dialogue with Riyadh’s regional arch-rival Iran to avert a possible war.

Jumblatt  has been very critical of the Saudi-led war in Yemen. He recently warned that “no one can win in Yemen,” describing the war-torn country as “the Afghanistan of the Arab world.”

“In my opinion, every war is absurd and dialogue is much better than any war that consumes money and lives,” Jumblatt was quoted as saying last November

 