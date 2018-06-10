Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt held talks with Saudi Arabia’s king Salman and his son the powerful Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom, media reports said.

The meetings tackled the current situations in Lebanon and the region according to the reports.

Jumblatt who was accompanied by his son MP Taymour (Jumblatt) and MP Wael Abu Faour arrived Saturday in Saudi Arabia

Jumblatt had recently encouraged the crown prince to engage in dialogue with Riyadh’s regional arch-rival Iran to avert a possible war.

Jumblatt has been very critical of the Saudi-led war in Yemen. He recently warned that “no one can win in Yemen,” describing the war-torn country as “the Afghanistan of the Arab world.”

“In my opinion, every war is absurd and dialogue is much better than any war that consumes money and lives,” Jumblatt was quoted as saying last November