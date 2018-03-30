Democratic Gathering parliamentary leader MP Walid Jumblatt blasted “the behavior of Future and FPM Movements on the eve of the elections, ” accusing them of trying to besiege him and slamming FPM as being unethical

“Their behavior suggests that there is an attempt to besiege me, probably for calculations related to the post-elections phase,” Jumblatt told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Friday.

“Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Minister Gebran Bassil may be involved in these calculations,” Jumblatt added.

He accused Hariri of backing down from their electoral agreement in west Bekaa in favor of FPM.”

Asked why he is dismayed by “FPM’s behavior in Shouf,” Jumblat slammed the movement’s “rhetoric.”

“Their rhetoric has nothing to do with ethics,” he said.

Asked whether he is concerned over not being able to “form a parliamentary bloc with a political weight,” Jumblatt smiled and noted: “When we toppled the May 17 Agreement, my friend Nabih Berri and I were not MPs… Political weight does not only depend on the number of MPs.”

Jumblatt shot himself in the foot when he left the March 14th alliance , according to analysts . “For a while he tried to play the role of a the king maker but has since lost the crown”, one analyst told Ya Libnan .

Jumblatt like many others from the old guard is not running in this May 6 election., his son Taymour will be running