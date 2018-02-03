“This was a routine transaction to purchase a routine ammunition,” Victor said at a news conference Friday. “After that transaction, Doug had absolutely no further contact with Mr. Paddock.”

Haig also denied having in any way contributed to the deadliest mass shootingin modern U.S. history.

“I had no contribution to what Paddock did. I had no way to see into his mind. The product that I sold him had absolutely nothing to do with what he did. I’m a vendor, a merchant whose name was released,” he told reporters.

Victor compared his client’s contribution to the tragedy to that of “somebody who may have cooked a hamburger for Mr. Paddock that day before he went and did what he did.”

He added that “none of his ammunition was used” in the shooting.

Haig doesn’t believe Paddock used the tracer bullets — which contain a pyrotechnic charge that illuminates the path of fired bullets — he sold him to gun down 58 people and injure hundreds more.

“You would have seen red streaks coming from the window,” Haig said, referring to Paddock’s perch from a Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hotel room.

Haig, an aerospace engineer who sells ammunition as a hobby, says he has stopped selling it for the moment.

“I don’t feel personal responsibility, but at the same time, I can’t look into everybody’s mind. I can’t look into their heart.”

He said he felt sick when he first heard from federal agents several days after the attack.

He said he was “horrified that this man would do something like that,” and called the news “probably one of the most horrible things I’ve ever been told or heard of.”

Haig claims Paddock told him he wanted the ammunition to “put on a light show” with friends in the desert.

“He said that he was going to go out and shoot it at night with friends,” Haig said.

Haig said nothing out of the ordinary occurred during the brief transaction.

“He told me what he wanted, I gathered it up, put it in a box. Told him what he owed me. He paid me, put it in his car and drove away,” Haig said. “At no time did I see anything suspicious or odd or any kind of a tell. Anything that would set off an alarm.”

Federal agents identified Haig through a box with his name on it found in the gunman’s hotel room.

“I think they were hoping to find somebody who was in collusion with him. And my name was on a box in his room and they were hoping I was tied into it…And nothing could be further from the truth,” Haig said.

