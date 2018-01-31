A train carrying members of Congress — including House Speaker Paul Ryan — to their legislative retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN, leaving at least one person dead.

Five patients were transported to UVA Medical Center, with one in critical condition, the hospital tweeted , though it was unclear among the injured who was and was not on the train.

Multiple sources said that all members of Congress on the train and their families were OK, with the exception of a few minor injuries. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed in a statement that there was at least one fatality from the collision, though it was unclear who that was.

“The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates,” Sanders said in her statement. “There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.”

An aide confirmed Ryan was on the train and is fine.

“Today’s incident was a terrible tragedy,” the Wisconsin Republican tweeted later. “We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pray for the victims and their families. May they all be in our thoughts right now.”

Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota was taken to the hospital for a potential concussion.

“I’m fine compared to tragically the truck driver and thankful for our first responders,” Lewis said in a statement. The status of the truck driver is unclear.

Amtrak said in a statement that the train came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. ET in Crozet, Virginia, outside Charlottesville. Amtrak’s statement said “two Amtrak crew members and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.”

Republican members of Congress on the train, which left Washington’s Union Station, were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The retreat starts Wednesday and ends Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event on Thursday. A GOP congressman told CNN Wednesday that the retreat will go on as planned.

Pence tweeted that he was monitoring the situation and still planning to speak at the retreat.