Kurds in Lebanon protest against Turkey

Kurds living in Lebanon protest against Turkey's ongoing military operation in northern Syria's Kurdish-controlled Afrin region. Poster of Erdogan reads : Killer of children
Hundreds of Kurds living in Lebanon have gathered outside the Turkish embassy in Lebanon to protest Turkey’s ongoing military operation in northern Syria’s Kurdish-controlled Afrin region.

Protesters carrying Kurdish flags chanted slogans on Friday denouncing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including: “Down with Erdogan!”

Lebanese policemen deployed around the embassy and erected barbed-wire barriers to prevent protesters from approaching.

“All the Kurds here in Lebanon are supporting Afrin and saying long live the resistance of Afrin,” said protester Hanan Osman.

