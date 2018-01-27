Hundreds of Kurds living in Lebanon have gathered outside the Turkish embassy in Lebanon to protest Turkey’s ongoing military operation in northern Syria’s Kurdish-controlled Afrin region.

Protesters carrying Kurdish flags chanted slogans on Friday denouncing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including: “Down with Erdogan!”

Lebanese policemen deployed around the embassy and erected barbed-wire barriers to prevent protesters from approaching.

“All the Kurds here in Lebanon are supporting Afrin and saying long live the resistance of Afrin,” said protester Hanan Osman.