The main Arab party in the Israeli Knesset says it will boycott Vice President Mike Pence’s speech to the parliament on Monday.

Ayman Odeh wrote on Twitter Saturday that the members of his Joint List will boycott the speech.

The Trump administration has infuriated the Palestinians by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — a move they see as one-sided.

In his tweet, Odeh called Pence “dangerous” and said he has a “messianic vision” that threatens the region.

It is not clear whether the Arab lawmakers will walk out on Pence or skip the session altogether.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to his Cabinet on Sunday, called the planned boycott a “disgrace” and said the vice president would be warmly welcomed.

