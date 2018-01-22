Future Movement Secretary-General Ahmad Hariri’s car caught fire while driving with his family in Sidon south Lebanon on Sunday but no injuries were reported .

In a statement the Future Movement reported that the fire was caused by an “electrical malfunction” in the front engine-area of the Chevrolet SUV

Sidon’s municipal fire brigade immediately responded to the incident and extinguished the fire, preventing it from engulfing the entire vehicle.

Ibrahim Mezher, mayor of Bqosta, arrived at the scene shortly after and assured people and reporters that Hariri, his wife and children were unscathed.

Ahmad is the first cousin of Lebanese PM Saad Hariri