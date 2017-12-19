Boeing’s defence arm is set to unveil a mysterious new plane – and says it will ‘change future air power’

The aerospace giant’s defence arm teased the new craft, covered in a black cloth.

It is believed to be a radical new craft using electric ‘hairdryer’ to allow it to land and take off vertically.

Boeing will unveil their mystery aircraft on December 19th.

Robust? Check

Ready? Check

Changing future air power? Check it out! See the reveal 12/19! #PhantomWorks pic.twitter.com/92PZCtIQP5 — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) December 14, 2017

Speculation has so far said it could be anything from a new spaceplane to an electric fighter jet.

Earlier this year Boeing bought Aurora Flight Sciences Corp, which is developing the autonomous, electric-powered and long-flight-duration aircraft for its commercial and military businesses.

Last year, Aurora won a contract for more than $89 million for the vertical take off and landing X-plane, beating Boeing in the process.

At first glance, this aircraft looks like a derivative of Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Dreamchaser orbiter—a space faring aircraft design that has roots dating back to the dawn of manned spaceflight But Boeing isn’t part of that program and it would seem somewhat odd to shoehorn a similar program into the defense space alone, although it is possible.

Boeing has a very unique past with reusable orbiter type space vehicles, having brought the X-37B to life for the Pentagon, and the company has an even longer history with the Space Shuttle.



Boeing acquired the Space Shuttle’s original manufacturer Rockwell in 1996. Maybe Boeing is going to attempt to field a very similar product aimed solely at the defense sector.

Boeing has also been chosen by the Pentagon’s “bleeding edge” research and development arm DARPA to build a new revolutionary spaceplane-like system called the XS-1. It is possible that this aircraft has something to do with this program, even if it is just in a scaled down risk-reduction or technology demonstrator form.

Daily Mail/ The Warzone