Aoun made the remarks in a statement released after he met with Acting UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Pernille Dahler Kardel.

“Beirut, as a response to this, is only defending itself, complying with UN Resolution 1701,” added Aoun, according to media reports

The UN designated a Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel after Israeli regime troops’ withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000. Since then, Lebanon has complained repeatedly of Israeli border violations, especially of its airspace.

Wall

Aoun also said in the statement that Israel’s preparations to build a wall on the Lebanese border line are also worrying and do not comply with international border rules.

The UN Security Council issued resolution 1701 following the 33-day war in 2006 between Hezbollah and Israel . The war resulted in the demolition of thousands of homes and the deaths of over 1200 Lebanese, mostly civilians and the displacement of over 1 million south Lebanon. The damages were estimated by the UN at $15 billion . All the key bridges in Lebanon were totally destroyed including the tallest bridge in Sofar Mt Lebanon. The US ended up paying for rebuilding the Sofar bridge

About 162 Israelis, mostly soldiers, were also killed during the 2006 war.

Tensions have risen between Hezbollah and Israel in recent months and specially since Donald Trump became US president with his tough talk against Iran. Israel’s air force chief said his country would use all its strength from the start in any new war with Hezbollah.