Thousands of Lebanese and Palestinians marched in the streets of Beirut in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

More than 5,000 people took to the streets near the Palestinian refugee camp of Shatila after Friday prayers and marched toward a cemetery where hundreds of Palestinians, including commanders, are buried.

The Shatila refugee camp was the site of a massacre that left hundreds of Lebanese and Palestinians dead in 1982 during Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. The massacre in Shatila and the nearby camp of Sabra was carried out by Lebanese Christian militiamen allied with Israel.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the group marched from the Imam Ali mosque in Beirut’s western neighborhood of Tariq al-Jedideh to the cemetery before they dispersed peacefully.

Lebanese MPs slam Trump’s move