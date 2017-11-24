Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt Friday denounced Iran’s interference in Lebanon’s affairs , a day after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps head said that Hezbollah weapons were non-negotiable and disarming Hezbollah was out of the question .

In a tweet early morning, Jumblatt responded to IRGC chief commander Mohammad Ali Jafari, who said Thursday that Hezbollah’s weapons were necessary to fight Israel.

“We reject the Iranian dictation that came from Jafari’s mouth,” the PSP chief said. “The Lebanese have enough experience and the know-how to solve their issues through dialogue. We don’t take dictations from across borders that don’t benefit us.”

Jumblatt’s comments came amid current developments that have placed talks on Hezbollah’s arms at the forefront again.

The issue has been highlighted in recent days after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Nov. 4 as well as with Saudi Arabia’s accusations that Iran has played a role in a ballistic missile attack on the kingdom that same day.

Hariri, who put his resignation on hold, had said that the next phase should focus on Lebanon’s dissociation policy from regional crises.