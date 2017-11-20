What if you knew a truth about someone that harboured dangers of such magnitude that it could be the key to future human survival? What if that “someone” happened to be the President of the United States? And what if you were told to keep silent about it?

In a controversial new book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump”, Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee and 27 colleagues argue that their “duty to warn” the world about Trump’s mental health overrides any professional gag order.

Dr. Lee speaks to FRANCE 24’s Douglas Herbert about Donald Trump’s state of mind, and why remaining silent just wasn’t an option.

