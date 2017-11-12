Resigned Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri appeared on TV on Sunday at 8 pm with Paula Yaqoubian of Future TV to tell the Lebanese people that his surprise resignation was aimed at rescuing the country.

In response to questions about the resignation he Hariri said

“I wrote the resignation statement and my aim was to make a “positive shock.”

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah claimed that the Saudi’s wrote the resignation letter and forced Hariri to read it

Describing the circumstances Hariri said.

” I know that I have resigned in an unusual fashion, but I had to take some security precautions.”

Asked when he expects to return to Lebanon Hariri said

” I will return to Lebanon very soon and hand in my resignation to president Michel Aoun in a constitutional manner ”

He added

“I have decided to speak up because there is major ambiguity in the country.”

” I do not care about my own life, my aim is to rescue the country.”

Hariri addressed the settlement that led the election of Michel Aoun as president and his appointment as pM

” In order for the settlement to succeed, we must abide by the dissociation principle.

In other words Hariri is telling Hezbollah to abide by the Baabda Declaration

The Baabda Declaration calls for disassociating Lebanon from the events in Syria war and other regional conflicts and was approved in a national dialogue session in June 2012, which Hezbollahrepresentatives attended.

But thousands of Hezbollah fighters are still fighting alongside the forces loyal to president Bashar Al Assad against the mostly Sunni Syrian rebels who are seeking to overthrow the 40 year old regime.

Hezbollah has also been actively involved in Terrorist cells in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and has been involved in the wars in Iraq and Yemen .

Hariri stressed that he is not against Hezbollah as a political organization , but will not allow the party to ruin the country, stressing that he is proud of the settlement that he made.

“I’m not against Hizbullah as a political party but that does not mean allowing Hezbollah to ruin Lebanon.

He reiterated that his resignation was in Lebanon’s interest.

Addressing the issue of his safety he said

“The Syrian regime does not want me alive and a lot of parties do not want Saad Hariri.”

In response to a question about Saudi actions following his resignation he said

“Saudi Arabia loves Beirut but it won’t love it more than Riyadh. Will it continue to love Beirut when a Lebanese group tries to undermine the stability of the Gulf?”

12 minutes ago Hariri: I will submit my resignation in a constitutional manner.

13 minutes ago Hariri:

In response to his relations wth the saudi rulers he said

“King Salman considers me a son and I respect the crown prince and he also respects me. I agree with them on a lot of issues and I disagree on a lot of issues but there is mutual ground .”

Addressing the concerns about his being under house arrest he said

I am free in the kingdom and I can travel anytime I want.