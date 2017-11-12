All the pro Hezbollah TV stations including its mouthpiece Al-Manar, Speaker Nabih Berri’s NBN, President Michel Aoun’s OTV, Al-Jadid and Lebanon Television decided to boycott and not broadcast the interview of resigned Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri on Sunday at 8 pm with Paula Yaqoubian of Future TV

According to Lebanese media the decision to boycott the broadcast was taken by Aoun a key ally of Hezbollah , who claims that anything that Hariri says from Riyadh does not count

Yacoubian confirmed Sunday that she was heading to the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh for the interview, which was set to take place Sunday.