Top Ahwazi Arab leader wanted by the Iranian regime assassinated in The Hague , Holland

by

Ahmad Mola, the Chairman of Political Bureau of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz
The director of Ahwaz Center for Media and Strategic Studies Hassan Radhi has revealed that Ahmad Mola, the Chairman of Political Bureau of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz from the Iranian occupation ” was assassinated in the city of The Hague,in Holland at the entrance of his home with three bullets in the head and two in the heart.

” He added: “The assassination is a political par excellence because the victim head of an ” Arab Struggle Movement “and is wanted by Iran,” stressing that Tehran demanded that the international police, “INTERPOL” to hand him for trial.

The London-based Rady described the victim to Sky News Arabia as “the fighter”, referring to his chairmanship of a movement that seeks to lift the injustice of the Arabs in Iran and to “liberate” Ahwaz from “the Persian occupation “.

  • Rascal

    More of Iran’s justice. Murder, assassination and terrorism are all within the functions of this rouge state.

  • Danny Farah

    what? Velyati didn’t smile at him and said you are next? that was not very nice of him.
    Yes Iran assassinated a top Argentinian prosecutor who was ready to bring evidence against Iran in the bombing of the Israeli embassy in Argentina. I am sure Hariri and many other Lebanese faced the same with the help of the resistance of peace and prosperity.

    • Rascal

      It must be a tough job to be a blind supporter of Iran’s mullah government with all the bad shiite they do. Sadly most of their support comes from people that don’t have to live in Iran and are not subjected to their “justice” system. Being a blatant hypocrite seems to be the main criteria of these type of people.