The director of Ahwaz Center for Media and Strategic Studies Hassan Radhi has revealed that Ahmad Mola, the Chairman of Political Bureau of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz from the Iranian occupation ” was assassinated in the city of The Hague,in Holland at the entrance of his home with three bullets in the head and two in the heart.

” He added: “The assassination is a political par excellence because the victim head of an ” Arab Struggle Movement “and is wanted by Iran,” stressing that Tehran demanded that the international police, “INTERPOL” to hand him for trial.

The London-based Rady described the victim to Sky News Arabia as “the fighter”, referring to his chairmanship of a movement that seeks to lift the injustice of the Arabs in Iran and to “liberate” Ahwaz from “the Persian occupation “.