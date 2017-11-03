Visiting Iranian senior adviser to international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said after talks on Friday with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail in downtown Beirut that Iran “protects Lebanon’s stability and government.”

“We commend the recent victories of Lebanon against corruption and we congratulate Lebanon, its people and PM Hariri,” he added.

“We wish Lebanon lasting success and the formation of a coalition government that will be a success for the Lebanese people,” he went on saying.

“Lebanon’s victory against terrorism is a victory for us all, as is the case in Syria. Terrorists are supported by the Zionists and the Americans, the victory of Iraq against the separatist movement is another aspect of these victories,” noted Velayati.

He concluded his comments by saying “these victories are a victory for the axis of resistance in the region and a victory for all of us.” Lebanon is not part of the axis of resistance but Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, the Hezbollah militant group prides itself as being part of the axis of resistance which also includes Iran and Syria .

Hezbollah’s membership in the axis of resistance is affecting Lebanon’s relations with the Arab world

During the opening of a conference on Protecting Media Creativity from Piracy at the Grand Serail, PM Hariri on Friday likened to “piracy” the attempts of some political parties to strain Lebanon’s ties with Arab countries.

“Politics is being subjected to piracy and some voices which aim to strain Lebanon’s ties with its Arab brothers is also considered piracy,” said Hariri in a possible reference to Iran and its proxy Hezbollah

“The presidential achievement we made in Lebanon represented in the safety and stability for the entire Lebanese is also be subject to piracy,” he noted, in reference to some criticisms “undermining” the governmental achievements.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the “government is ready to take any step that increases the ability to enforce laws and accelerate the workshop to modernize it in order to protect media creativity from piracy.”