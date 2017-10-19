SOCHI, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday President Donald Trump should be respected because he has a democratic mandate.

“He has been elected by the American people and at least because of this he should be respected, even if we disagree with his position”, Putin said at a forum with scholars.

Putin’s remarks add more questions to the many questions that have arisen in connection with Russia’s help in getting Trump to the White House.

Did the Trump campaign (or President Donald Trump himself) collude with the Russian government to interfere in an American presidential election through illegal means? Did the president’s son-in-law intentionally lie about his contact with Russian agents? Were there Federal Elections Commission violations involved? How much contact did members of the Trump campaign have with Russian agents during the campaign and leading up to the Inauguration?

Those questions that were raised by the New York Times last July will be probed and, presumably, answered in the course of the Justice Department investigation headed up by special counsel Robert Mueller. But one question remains unanswered and may not be in Meuller’s purview. That is: Why? In particular, Republicans should be asking themselves this question: Why did Russian President Vladimir Putin so desperately want Trump to win?

REUTERS/NYT