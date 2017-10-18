From Syria Iran’s military chief vows to confront Israel

Major General Mohammad BaqeriIran’s military chief warned Israel against violating Syrian airspace and territory on a visit to Damascus on Wednesday, Iranian state media said, a sign of rising tensions with Israel as it voices concern over Iranian influence in Syria.

General Mohammad Baqeri also pledged to increase cooperation with the Syrian military to fight Israel and insurgents in Syria, where Iranian forces and Iran-backed militias including Hezbollah have provided critical military support to Damascus.

“It’s not acceptable for the Zionist regime to violate the land and airspace of Syria anytime it wants,” Baqeri said in the Syrian capital at a news conference with his Syrian counterpart.

REUTERS

  • Y K

    Why don’t the valiant Mullah-serving Persian generals do something about it? Didn’t they just get that famous “one-of-a-kind” Russian anti-aircraft missile system? 🙂

    • Niemals

      This general is forgetting that Syria and Israel have since the establishment of the State of Israel been in a state of war, still he coordinate with Syria in order to defeat Zionists and the Jewish state.

      Should we interpret it as Iran’s declaration of war against Israel?

  • Niemals

    Is it something new with the statement of the Iranian military chief that vows to confront ‘Zionists and terrorists’?
    Syria has never recognised the State of Israel, furthermore there have not been diplomatic relations between the two countries since the creation of both countries.

    Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri says Israel may not strike Syria – will Iran prevent it?
    This Mohammad Bagheri said Wednesday that Tehran will coordinate with Syria in order to defeat Zionists and the Jewish state. He must weigh their statements carefully so that it does not develop into direct threats.