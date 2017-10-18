

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander was killed in a battle in Syrian official Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

“Brigadier Abdullah Khosrawi, a war veteran was killed on Saturday in Syria,” the Basij news agency reported.

Khosravi led the Iranian-backed Conqueror Battalion to fight in Iraq and Syria, Fars News Agency reported.

The battalion’s members are selected from the Basij paramilitary militia

The Basij Mobilisation Resistance Force” is one of the five forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A paramilitary volunteer militia established in Iran in 1979 by order of Ayatollah Khomeini, leader of the Iranian Revolution, the organization originally consisted of civilian volunteers who were urged by Khomeini to fight in the Iran–Iraq War.

Basij serves as an auxiliary force engaged in activities such as internal security, law enforcement auxiliary, providing social services, organizing public religious ceremonies, policing morals, and suppression of dissident gatherings.

Iran has often denied sending regular forces to fight in Iraq and Syria, saying it is contributing military advisers and battalions of volunteers from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

3 out of 10 IRGC elements killed in Syria

An Iranian general revealed last September that 25% – 30% of Iranian troops sent to Syria have been wounded or killed in the war-torn country to defend Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

General Hamid Abatheri, Vice President of Imam Hussain Military University which belongs to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), addressed recently a crowd of Iranian military personnel to commemorate the death of a Revolutionary Guard commander, Abbas Daneshker, who was killed in a battle in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Abatheri, who is in charge of recruiting and supervising the dispatch of IRGC elements and Iran-proxies of armed Shiite militias in Syria said: “The death toll of the Iranian killed in Syria is 3 out of 10 sent to Syria.

According to Eldorar News Agency, the death toll of the IRGC and militias they backed in Syria has exceeded 3500, the injured number is 5000. It has reported that the Fatimiyon militia is the largest armed forces in Syria trained by IRGC to fight for the Syrian regime’s dictator Bashar al-Assad.