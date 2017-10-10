Voters to use their IDs, passports in elections, says Berri

by 1 Comment

Berri - don't mess with meLebanon Speaker Nabih Berri said that voters will be able to cast their ballots in the upcoming parliamentary elections using their identity cards or passports for identification , pointing out that there will be no prior registration of voters, al-Joumhouria daily reported Monday.

“Things seem to have been settled. There will be no prior registration of voters, there will be no biometric or magnetic voter cards. Elections will be run normally as usual and voters can use their IDs or passports,” Berri was quoted as saying by his visitors

The cabinet was divided over whether to issue biometric cards or magnetic voter cards for the 2018 parliamentary polls.

The process reportedly costly and time-consuming and was opposed by some political parties

Prior registration of voters enables voters to cast ballots in their place of residence without the need to move to their hometowns.

No amendments of electoral law
On whether the newly agreed electoral law needs “some amendments”, Berri said: “The amendment is not on the table, and the law is clear.”

He categorically rejected “new extension of the parliament even if it was for two minutes. “I repeat, an earthquake alone can disrupt the elections, nothing else.” He was quoted as saying

Source

  • MekensehParty

    While the voter registration prior to election is obsolete in democratic countries, hearing a dirty SOB like Bery proposing that it be canceled means one thing only: MAJOR VOTER FRAUD.
    Expect tens of thousands of deceased, expats who gave up on Lebanon to miraculously show up at polling station with IDs issued in Nabatiye…