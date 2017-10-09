

The Lebanese Air Force on Monday received two U.S. A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft

, National News Agency said.

The two planes were delivered at the Hamat military airport in northern Lebanon.

The two aircraft have been donated to Lebanon as part of the U.S. aid program for the Lebanese Army.

The A-29 is a turboprop aircraft designed for light attack, counter insurgency, close air support, aerial reconnaissance missions in low threat environments, as well as providing pilot training. Designed to operate in high temperature and humidity conditions in extremely rugged terrain, the Super Tucano is highly maneuverable, has a low heat signature, incorporates fourth generation avionics and weapons system to deliver precision guided munitions.

The U.S. has been a major supporter of the Lebanese Army, which until recently had been fighting the Islamic State group and al-Qaida’s Syrian branch on the border with Syria.

The two groups were recently ousted from the border region

Last year, Washington delivered three Huey II helicopters, raising to 10 the number of such U.S.-made aircraft in Lebanon’s fleet.

The U.S. has provided more than $1 billion in military assistance to Lebanon since 2006.

with AP