Beirut – Lebanese Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil telephoned on Friday his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah to follow up on the al-Abdali terrorist cell, the members of which had received training from Lebanon’s “Hezbollah” group.

Bassil and his counterpart discussed the official complaint that Kuwait had filed against the party’s involvement in the cell, reported Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Twenty-one Shi’ite members of the cell received training from “Hezbollah.” The cell was charged with seeking to carry out terrorist attacks in Kuwait.

NNA said that Bassil had in recent weeks carried out a number of contacts with Kuwaiti officials in order to tackle the development and its repercussions.

It revealed that he had agreed with Sabah on “how to follow up on issues at hand and to resolve them.”

The complaint, filed to the Lebanese government on July 22, included a call on the state to “take the necessary measures to deter ‘Hezbollah’s’ heinous acts given that it is a member of government.”

The party’s leader Hassan Nasrallah had denied in his latest televised appearance that “Hezbollah” had any cells operating in Kuwait.

“’Hezbollah’ did not form cells in Kuwait and it does not have any cells or members there.” he said.

He stressed Lebanon’s “great keenness on having the best ties” with the Gulf country.

Asharq Al-Awsat