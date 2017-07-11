A Russian military advisor has died in Syria in a gunfire opened by a militant sniper at a unit of the Syrian Army, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report.

“Militants’ gunfire at a unit of Syrian troops has claimed the life of Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Buchelnikov,” it said. “Alexei Buchelnikov was delegated to Syria as a member of the group of Russian military advisors. His role was t training the personnel of a Syrian armed unit.”

“When the training was in progress, the unit underwent fire by a militant sniper and Lt.-Col. Buchelnikov received a fatal wound,” the TASS report said.

The Russian advisor was granted a state decoration posthumously, Russia Today reported

About 109 Russian troops were killed in Syria since Moscow began its airstrikes in September 2015, sources close to the Syrian regime revealed last October .

A Russian military adviser was also killed by mortar fire in Syria, earlier this year the Russian Defense Ministry reported last February