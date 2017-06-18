The Iranian Revolutionary Guards has fired ground-to-ground missiles from western Iran into eastern Syria, aiming at the bases of militant groups Iran holds responsible for attacks in Tehran which left 18 dead last week, the Tasnim news agency reported.

“The spilling of any pure blood will not go unanswered,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement, according to Tasnim.

This was reportedly the first operational use of mid-range missiles by Iran since the war with Iraq, which ended in 1988.

The Guard’s website, as well as semi-official news agencies, reported the strikes Sunday on Deir el-Zour, Syria.



A Guard statement carried on its website said many “terrorists” were killed and their weapons had been destroyed in the strike.

#IRGC targets terrorists positions in #Syria‘s Deir ez-Zor with mid-range ballistic missiles in retaliation 4 #Tehranattacks #Breakingnews — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) June 18, 2017



The paramilitary force warned Islamic State militants and their “regional and international supporters” that similar retaliatory attacks would target them as well if another assault in Iran occurs.

Activists in Syria did not immediately have information about the Iranian-claimed strikes. Deir el-Zour is home to both Islamic State militants and civilians.

Five Islamic State-linked attackers stormed Iran’s parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini this month, killing at least 18 people and wounding more than 50.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army said that the U.S.-led coalition shot down one of its planes near the ISIS-stronghold of Raqqa. No other details were given.

