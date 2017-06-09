Beirut – Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad al-Mashnouq criticized Qatar without naming it, saying: “There are small countries that can make big mistakes, which could cause major problems.”

Speaking during an Iftar dinner in the Beqaa, the minister blamed the world for failing to resolve the crisis in Syria and for neglecting the Syrian people over the past five years.

On the internal level, the interior minister urged the Lebanese to unify stances to face upcoming challenges.

“During this transitional period in Lebanon, we should reach a wise compromise that would preserve political dignity and unity,” he stated.

He also called on Lebanese politicians to focus on establishing internal agreements and reforming the country’s institutions.

The interior minister voiced his rejection to Hezbollah’s engagement in supporting Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime.

On the situation in the region, Mashnouq praised Saudi Arabia for being a model of moderation among Arab states.

“The Saudi-led alliance in Yemen is a form of moderation in the face of extremism,” he stated.

This alliance “will achieve progress and victory”, he added.

Mashnouq also underlined the role assumed by Egypt in promoting moderation and fighting terrorism.

“Egypt is achieving victories against religious extremism and fundamentalism,” he noted, adding that compromises should be reached to resolve the regional crises, without relinquishing the values of moderation.

