Israelis rally to end occupation of Palestinian land and for “Two states, One Hope”

Thousands of Israelis rallied Saturday in Tel Aviv under the heading "Two states, one hope," in support of a Palestinian state ahead of the 50th anniversary of Israel's occupation of Palestinian land.
Banners bearing the slogan “Two states, One Hope” featured in the demonstration organised by supporters of a Palestinian state, including the Israeli NGO Peace Now.

NGO head Avi Buskila said the rally was a protest against “the lack of hope being offered by a government perpetuating occupation, violence and racism”.

“The time has come to prove to the Israelis, the Palestinians and the entire world that an important segment of the Israeli population is opposed to occupation and wants a two-state solution,” he added.

A message of support from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas was read out at the rally.

“It is time to live together in harmony, security and stability,” Abbas was quoted as saying.

“Our duty towards future generations is to conclude a peace of the brave.”

Israeli opposition Labour party leader Isaac Herzog attended the rally and threw his support behind a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In 1967, Israel seized the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War with neighbouring states.

It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

Israel proclaims Jerusalem as its united capital, while the Palestinians claim the city’s eastern part as the capital of their future state.

More than 400,000 Israelis live in settlements on the West Bank which are considered illegal under international law and a major obstacle to Middle East peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is widely seen as the most right-wing administration in Israeli history and is pressing settlement expansion despite international concern.

Some government members have openly advocated annexing the West Bank.

  • Niemals

    It is refreshing to se that the Israelis still rally to end occupation of Palestinian land and for “Two states, One Hope”.
    Perhaps its a sign that Netanyahus and the settlers days are numbered, there will never be an annexing of the West Bank.

    • vs

      Niemals, so called “West Bank” (of what?) is politically correct Judea and Samaria

      • Niemals

        The so called “West Bank” consists of Ezor Yehuda VeShomron.

        • Hannibal

          You should change your name to MiNiemal. It suits your aspirations better.

          • vs

            Niemals is not corrupted as you, Hannibal. ܐܬܗ ܡܒܝܢ ܐܘܬܝ?

          • Hannibal

            Ah the corruption… Define it and then prove it.

          • vs

            i tried define information, i think i guessed it, it is another word for violation. (Any and in general, information is any (positive?) violation, violation in general). I corrupt
            information when I ignore it (cleverness-sillyness), privatize (chauvinism), sell
            (impudence), spoil, destroy (vandalism), distort (lie), litter
            (piggishness), impose (violence, terrorism). As i see you are can be false (even you are not so bad or corrupt 100%)

          • Hannibal

            So general it covers us all 😉 AND in my humble opinion you have to add the motive of personal gain (not necessarily monetary) which I have none.

          • vs

            i wonder if you have already support for Aramaic and Phoenician scripts, not ignoring them, i remember you posted Imperial Aramaic alphabet. I hope and see good, your motive is not ethological (hierarchy and aggression from animal world)

          • Niemals

            NIEMALS!

  • Rudy1947

    Until such time that Arabs world wide accept the fact that Israel exists AND ceases attacks, then any 2SS is simply a rearm and redeploy.

    • man-o-war

      It will also help if people like vs accept the fact that Palestinians exist and aren’t going anywhere. Either 1 state or 2 states, no other solution.

      • vs

        I don’t know how you understand me, i tried explain you that so called in soviet KGB with egyptian Arafat in 1964 is coined new political correct false? name “falestinian people” for local Orabians, (existing, why not existing?) Because before many years ago was people called
        Philistines. Are (existing) Circassians stupidly Falestinians or just simple Circassians speaking Circassian etc.? Also i’m against transfer of Orabians from Land of Israel, Judea, Samaria, everyone can live where he or she wants but Israel is small country with own population of Orabians (21%) and we have big or small 22 Orabian states for Orabians, why not Falestinians?

        • Hind Abyad

          Palestinians are from the Levant.

          • vs

            Levantinians?

          • Niemals

            Can you understand why Hind who claims to be a Lebanese is ashamed to emphasize this in her Twitter account (not Arabic…)?

          • Hind Abyad

            My name is Arabic, Lebanese Christians tweet about Syrian Christians, Israel-West funded ISIS and ME history, witch is not Zionist revisionist domain.
            You talk about me just to get attention, why go to trouble get a Twitter account, juste for me??;-))
            Why not use it? Because you have nothing else..

      • Rudy1947

        The purpose of their existence is the issue. PaliArabs and Arabs have shown little or no regard for the state of Israel and the PaliArab leadership has shown little of no regard for their own.

      • Ilami-Gilaki

        Palestinians don’t care about any solution. They are busy fighting for ISIS not agianst it or Israel for that matter.

  • Niemals

    Some more amazing news from Hind Abyad‏ @AbyadHind 8 Std. (RationalWiki) about the latest developments in the middle east that bring to light many contradictions.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/273b2e48e3f42eafe813aa69ea155392abb9ffe0b594c29bc9f3d98224a5025b.jpg Of course from conspiracy theorist (Luke Rudkowski) and founder of “We Are Change”, a libertarian. American investigative “journalist”, right-wing activist, , independent media organization comprising individuals and groups working to “expose worldwide corruption and hold authoritative figures to account for their actions and crimes in which their involvement has been covered up or hidden from public knowledge.”
    He is also an ardent Ron Paul supporter.

  • Mary Presumptuous

    “Palestinians claim the city’s eastern part as the capital of their future state.” There is no “future state”. Arafat declared the existence of the Palestinians’ state nearly 30 years ago and many countries recognize that as existing. The argument is merely about where it will be in the future.
    Every non-Arab knows where that country will not be.

    • Hind Abyad

      eljay February 7, 2017, 9:37 am

      … The Israeli Knesset on Monday passed a controversial new law that allows the Israeli government to expropriate private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem …

      Zionist scorecard:
      – Thou shalt not covet. Fail.
      – Thou shalt not steal. Fail.
      – Thou shalt not kill. Fail.
      – Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour. Fail.

      • Hannibal

        No they do not fail any… These laws are made for human beings not the zionists. 😉

  • anno dazumal

    Of course, two states, but nobody knows where the states boundaries exist – so there is no future state without a recognized border.
    The Never Ending Story, unfortunately!

  • Y K

    In the meantime, the Lebanese degenerates never lose sight of what’s really important – banning “Wonder Woman”!:

    http://www.thenational.ae/world/middle-east/lebanon-ministry-calls-for-ban-of-wonder-woman-film

  • Niemals

    While the Israelis show solidarity with Palestinians, Hind fits hate propaganda from “Weißer Abschaum” claiming that they will preserve the White Race.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a720ceed008f82e1e3c744315ed375d4feb43ae6f6fe7fffcb9dae631bb92159.jpg Can not understand that Hind who claims to be a Lebanese (not Arabic) supports the idea of a white race genocide or a white extinction scenario.

    How can this go together?

    • Hind Abyad

      Cause its the truth..you never had any sophistication, not an intellectual,
      a dumb hateful human from planet Woolloomooloo.

      • Hannibal

        LOL you mean KrautoollooOvenStuffingmoolooolooo?

        • Hind Abyad

          Ya 😉

  • Niemals

    While the Israelis show solidarity with Palestinians, some Palestinians decide to act on their own way….. https://youtu.be/i51hWdks3J0, https://www.rt.com/news/390546-israel-palestine-girl-stabbing/ with a clear contempt for the wounded girl.

  • vs

    “The coup of “Hamas” .. The second Nakba, which came to our people 10 years ago” http://www.wafa.ps/ar_page.aspx?id=3ekvU5a792826428801a3ekvU5