The Progressive Socialist Party warned on Sunday that sectarian electoral laws may eventually lead to a political and geographic partitioning of Lebanon. “Proposing some laws that are based on sectarian segregation is the beginning of partitioning in Lebanon. Today we are speaking of electoral segregation in Lebanon and who knows perhaps in the future we will start speaking of political and geographic partitioning,” MP Wael Abu Faour a key PSP member warned “This approach leads to the partition of Lebanon and this is something that we can never accept,” the PSP official added, noting that “Iraq is divided, Syria is on the path of partitioning, Palestine is partitioned, so what prevents the winds of partitioning from reaching Lebanon?” “What is being proposed is not a technical choice but rather a segregationist choice, that’s why we cannot accept the approach of segregation,”he added. Free Patriotic Movement chief Gebran Bassil proposed recently a hybrid electoral law the so called ‘qualification law’ .

In the first round, voting takes place in the current 26 districts ( as per the 1960 law) and voters can only vote for the candidates of their own sect . Two candidates for each sectarian seat qualify for the second round during which voting would take place in 10 newly-defined electoral districts and according to a non-sectarian proportional representation polling system. The electoral system t determines how votes are translated into seats and therefore, how the sectarian/political elite predetermine their shares.

Bassil also called for the creation of a Senate