Israeli troops crossed the border into Lebanon on Wednesday in order to retrieve their surveillance camera that they planted earlier in Kroum al-Sharqi, National News Agency (NNA) reported

According NNA, Israeli troops entered into Lebanon at dawn to retrieve the spying equipment near the border village of Meiss Ej Jabal, before allegedly taking the device and its transmitter to an Israeli military base.

On February 22 Israeli forces crossed the electronic fence in the outskirts of the southern border town of Mays al-Jabal in Kroum al-Sharqi and planted the solar powered spy camera and a transmission instrument.

This development comes amid high tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

Israel installed spying devices in Lebanese territory several times in the past year, most recently in January.