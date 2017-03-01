Israeli troops retrieve spying device they planted last week in south Lebanon

Israeli spy devices south Lebanon

Israeli troops crossed the border into Lebanon on Wednesday in order to retrieve  their   surveillance camera  that they planted earlier in Kroum al-Sharqi,  National News Agency (NNA) reported

According NNA, Israeli troops  entered into Lebanon at dawn to retrieve the spying equipment near the border village of Meiss Ej Jabal, before allegedly taking the device and its transmitter to an Israeli military base.

On February 22 Israeli forces crossed the electronic fence in the outskirts of the southern border town of Mays al-Jabal in Kroum al-Sharqi and planted the solar powered spy camera and a transmission instrument.

This development comes amid high tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

 Israel  installed   spying  devices in Lebanese territory several times in the past year, most recently in January.

 

  • master09

    If any person in Lebanon new about the camera, why did they not take them or even destroy them?

    • AusLeb

      HAHAHA that is the funniest and silliest news story I have seen in a
      while.. You are right master09, as if they would report that it had been
      planted and then just leave it there for a few days and let them come
      back in and take it. If this were true Hezbollah would have taken it
      down and screamed it was a “divine victory” paraded it around town!

      • master09

        It was for a TV show called your all idiots coming to al mana TV.

  • vs

