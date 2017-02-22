Lebanese media reported on Wednesday that Israeli jets had allegedly carried out air strikes against a weapons shipment to Hezbollah near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

According to the reports , the targets that were hit around 3.00 am were affiliated with the Assad regime and were the regime army’s 3rd Division in the al-Katif suburbs of the capital and Syrian media had reported witnesses hearing “sounds of loud explosions” in the early morning hours.

The report also stated that the IDF struck from within Lebanon, circling the Beqaa Valley and Baalbek, so as not to be blocked by the Russian defense systems operating in the area.

But Hezbollah issued a statement denying the reports of an Israeli airstrike, saying any reports of strikes against the group in Syria were incorrect.

This development comes after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech that Israel should count a million times before it goes to war with Lebanon.