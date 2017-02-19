Germany: Merkel says there is a problem with the value of the euro

MerkelGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was a “problem” with the value of the euro because the European Central Bank was tailoring its policies to weaker members of the eurozone and not strictly to Germany.

“We have at the moment in the eurozone of course a problem with the value of the euro,” Merkel told the Munich Security Conference in an unusual foray into currency policy.

“The ECB has a monetary policy that is not geared to Germany, rather it is tailored (to countries) from Portugal to Slovenia or Slovakia. If we still had the (German) D-Mark it would surely have a different value than the euro does at the moment. But this is an independent monetary policy over which I have no influence as German chancellor.”

The remarks, made as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence watched on in the audience, came after a trade adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump accused Germany of profiting from a “grossly undervalued” euro.

    The
    German authorities intend to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants who have not received refugee status in Germany, in an interview with Bild am Sonntag said the head of the Federal
    Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Assignments Peter Altmaier.
    According to him, 2015 was a year of humanitarian assistance to people
    in need, in 2016 the flow of migrants has decreased significantly, and
    now it is time to leave the territory of Germany, those who do not have
    the right to asylum.
    As Altmaier said 80 thousand people last year has already been sent to their home countries.
    “In 2016 were about 700 thousand applications for refugee status. 300 thousand asylum denied. We want to quickly expel them from the country, otherwise we undermine
    the credibility of the legal system of the state “- the official said.
    As Altmaier claims in the first place, they will be deported persons
    who have committed crimes and those who pose a threat to the security to
    the German state.
    January 29 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble admitted that
    the decision to mass reception of refugees in 2015 was a mistake.

    January
    11 Minister of Internal Affairs of Germany Thomas de Maizière announced
    a sharp reduction in the number of refugees coming into the country. According to him, in 2016 to Germany entered 280 thousand migrants, while the previous year – 890 000 http://www.bild.de/politik/inland/peter-altmaier/ueber-schulz-und-kanzlerdaemmerung1-50498688.bild.html