Private sources revealed that a famous Lebanese political figure called actor George Clooney, and his wife lawyer Amal Clooney who is of Lebanese origin to invite them to visit Lebanon, at the end of February and they both agreed to come where they will spend few days in Beirut before taking a tour of several areas of Lebanon. They were expected to stay up to a full week in Lebanon.

But the same sources confirmed that Clooney told the unnamed political figure a week ago that he will have to apologize for not being able to come after consulting Amal’s doctor. The good news he said is Amal is pregnant and the doctors said it is not safe for her to fly so many hours. He promised to visit at a later stage.

The sources said that the Lebanese political figure who was funding the whole trip to Lebanon had to cancel all the preparations.

“Amal is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl,” an insider was reported as saying. “When George and Amal found out it was twins, they were surprised but also a little scared because they both had said one was enough … But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot.”

Source: Morocco today/agencies