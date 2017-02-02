Amal and George Clooney cancel trip to Lebanon. She is pregnant with twins !!, sources

by 51 Comments

People Swear This Photos Proves Amal Clooney Is Pregnant
People Swear This Photos Proves Amal Clooney Is Pregnant

Private sources revealed that a famous Lebanese political figure called actor George Clooney, and his wife lawyer Amal Clooney who is of Lebanese origin to invite them to visit Lebanon, at the end of February and they both agreed to come where they will spend few days in Beirut before taking a tour of several areas of Lebanon. They were expected to stay up to a full week in Lebanon.

But the same sources confirmed that Clooney told the unnamed political figure a week ago that he will have to apologize for not being able to come after consulting Amal’s doctor. The good news he said is Amal is pregnant and the doctors said it is not safe for her to fly so many hours. He promised to visit at a later stage.

The sources said that the Lebanese political figure who was funding the whole trip to Lebanon had to cancel all the preparations.

“Amal is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl,” an insider was reported as saying. “When George and Amal found out it was twins, they were surprised but also a little scared because they both had said one was enough … But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot.”

Source: Morocco today/agencies

  • Levi Steinbeck

    More LIES released by disfigured transvestite UGLY Amal Alamuddin’s delusional walrus mother Baria. Alamuddin.
    No, beastly ugly Amal Alamuddin is not pregnant. Nor are there surrogate baby twins.
    The “marriage” to George Clooney is a complete sham financed by ugly Amal’s arms dealer, moneylaundering uncle Ziad Takieddine & set up by her mother’s celebrity bookings agency Globell Communications & Clooney’s PR network. They make money profiting from stealth marketing in gossip media sites.
    Hump-nosed, bug eyed, ass chin ugly Amal Alamuddin is not even legally married to Clooney. There is NO marriage licence filed.
    Public deception at its worst.

    • Hannibal

      Your name is Levi… Enough said.

      • Niemals

        Is it like ‘Your name is Hannibal… Enough said.’?

        Are you some kind of xenophob?

        • HebAlba

          Focus on the xenophobic cousins up there,Alzheimer

        • Hannibal

          Not xenophobe rather anti-abraham ;P

          • Niemals

            Since Abraham is very important figure for Jews and Muslims it still sounds as a xenophobe.

        • Y K

          He’s just an Arab moron who happens to hate Jooz (huge surprise!!). Plus maybe he has the hots for Alamuddin. 🙂

          • HebAlba

            “The state of Israel must invent dangers, and to do this, it must adopt the methods of provocation and revenge. … And above all, let us hope for a new war with the Arab countries so that we may finally get rid of our troubles and aqcuire our space. From the diary of Moshe Sharett, Israel’s first Foreign Minister from 1948-1956 and Prime Minister from 1954-1956.”

          • Y K

            I bet Sharett wouldn’t touch Alamuddin with a stick, retard. 🙂

          • HebAlba

            Who cares retard, nothing to talk about here..better post something interesting, Moshe Sharett was an honorable man.

          • Rudy1947

            And you have to invent garbage to post on an article about a celebrities having twins.

  • Levi Steinbeck

    Disfigured transvestite beastly ugly Amal Alamuddin is in a fake publicity arrangement to actor George Clooney https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/d792278fbc78316297835efe2199ab5d04b000a33a647db1e1a6f3a9e85b6bdb.jpg .

    • HebAlba

      Your the only one who like your hainous postes

  • Levi Steinbeck

    Quasimodo of Beirut UGLY Amal Alamuddin is NO Clooney. Nor is the equine she male pregnant to CIA asset George Clooney. He is paid by her arms dealer family. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/27ea4bd9e2689f55e05d63a7cbb5d2264ce7ac643e11e9f54ef43a6dd5f2fde9.jpg

    • HebAlba

      Se’s not ugly, you just hate her!

      • Just Jared

        she’s beastly tranny ugly. Hump nose, bug eyes, donkey ears, ass chin. Grotesque.

        • HebAlba

          Another Grotesque Khazbara “Joined Jan 13, 2017”

      • Toty

        well she’s not pretty either !! LOL

        • HebAlba

          It’s exaggerated, they all come here in a gang to spit on a Lebanese Druze, hateful and childish..

          • Toty

            theyre horny virgin Joos who’d give their only nut for 5 mins with her and then an hour with Georgie.

          • HebAlba

            When they decide to destroy someone Amal or not, the hyenas gather in collective obsession.. it happened here before.

          • Toty

            yea i know they operate like an infection but i dont get it. they’re obsessed about amal and georgie and make shit up about being sponsored by arabs and to be anti-west.

          • HebAlba

            The usual suspecte got talent.

          • Owen M

            Yeah because Amal Clooney is the victim in all of this, right George?

          • Arzna

            I think they are all just jealous, because she has brains too!!!

    • Y K

      She’s not ugly and by all means not a Quasimodo. She is, however, a cynical, pretentious and publicity-hungry gold-digger posing as a humanitarian.

      • Scradje

        Great match for Clooney then! At least for now. He seems to have his women on contracts. He took a voluptuous female pro-wrestler and turned her into a celery stick. When her contract ended he got a pre-prepared stick and made her even more skinny. What is it with these weird Hollywood types that seem to lust only after skeletal women?

  • Levi Steinbeck

    Ugly Amal Alamuddin’s moneylaundering Islamist arms dealer uncle Ziad Takieddine. Key to this sham “marriage.” https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/402db1e3fe64889cfb4fba34986fc7d5b5fa935c5a33c504654974b8acb4ad53.jpg

    • Y K

      This Takieddine does look like a rather ghastly (beastly?) character indeed.

  • Levi Steinbeck

    UGLY Amal Alamuddin’ is in a sham publicity arrangement to Clooney who cannot stand her. Refers to her as Conchita Wurst, Ugly Hezbollah & Lady Boy behind her back when he’s drunk. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a7aea2fbe3aca0b0bf9ea88c9e5dbf8dc39136dd1265f1cbca1662e0e9473172.jpg

    • HebAlba

      What’s ugly is hate speech parasite.

      • Just Jared

        f..ck off Islamist terrorist. UGLY Amal is with a gay closeted scum whose getting paid by Arab money laundering criminals.

        • HebAlba

          Just Jared – HebAlba • an hour ago

          f..ck off Islamist terrorist. UGLY Amal is with a gay closeted scum whose getting paid by Arab money laundering criminals.

          • Reply•Share ›

        • Toty

          Geezzz.. another Joo jealous of Amal.

    • Toty

      dont lie Jooski.. ud give the one nut u were born with to spend 15 mins in that kebab truck with Amal !!

  • Levi Steinbeck

    Delusional wart faced walrus Baria Alamuddin set up this fake publicity arrangement with Clooney’s PR network for public deception. Elevates her grotesque ugly Amal she male daughter to reality star celebrity status while Clooney gets arms dealer film financing & publicity, pushing a fake agenda.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/15bc1f76b189f83b2618184bd614881c3b5c268fe18caaeb31f6e2d1fabaa6d5.jpg

  • Levi Steinbeck
  • dab

    yu come dahiaeh mr I can helped yu see libnan mr my taxie go every place mr

  • politicallyincorrect

    This is such BS. THE WORLD knows she is NOT pregnant. .The world knows George has ZERO interest in having kids. He’s had his sperm extracted as part of his soul selling to Soros and the UN but guess what? Their ‘UN/DAVOS Superpower Couple” paid positions of power are now dead. Brexit, Trump, 6 weeks until Wilder then Le Pen…the world hates everything for which the Clooneys stand. Their UN test tube Frankenbabies will NOT be welcomed here or in Europe. Better to stay in Lebanon…better yet Libya….better yet WHY IVF to get pregnant? Why have they not taken in any of these children about which they so claim to care? They’re infiltrating Como and the Rotherdam Muslims, about whom Amal has been silent, were sentenced today for abuse against over 1400 kids. The Clooneys are repulsive globalist standing behind ‘human rights’ and ‘humanitarianism’ for cash. Google and read “George Clooney Enemy of Democracy” or “Amal Clooney Enemy of Democracy” to see how fake and anti west they are.

    • Shelly green

      Really. The biggest BS to me is not adopting kids. UN Frankenbaby…that’s exactly what they are. Sick. George probably have nothing to do with them. His acting has been SO BAD regarding this “marriage”. Now he’s beyond stuck. Then again, in 15 years they can pimp their daughter out the way the Gerber’s are pimping out Kaia. But….Amal is no Cindy Crawford.

      • Just Jared

        Clooney has never even slept with ugly Amal. He’s gay.

    • HebAlba

      Yalibnan has a column now for gossip..HA HA!

  • Shelly green

    The Clooneys…same ones who have done all of Soros’s bidding him for at least 20 years and her family for, well, ever? Oh…and let’s not forget Vartan Gregorian he in charge of silence “Islamophobic” speech on college campuses and getting Islam implemented in public schools through the Common Core curriculum. Also Ruben Vardanyan, Clooney’s Russian oligarch. Their whole ‘100 lives” is founded by the same people involved in Hillary’s Sokolove deal. Then there’s their tight ties to Podesta. Whatever happened to Assange? Amal threw him off to hop on the Soros/Clooney/Clinton train and Julian BURNED HER. LOL…..Soros’s goons tried to derail Brexit. They’re rioting, destroying property, beating people up, and silencing speech throughout the US because Hillary loss. These great supporters of “Democracy” are on the elites side. Clooney has NEVER been for the “little guy” only to throw them under the bus for $$. He’s a pathetic traitor and should be treated as such. She has been put on cases through nepotism and her Soros associates for Muslim Brotherhood affiliated individuals and terrorists. How’s she’s using this Nadia chick now is disgusting. She’ll parade her out in March in the UK…as Brexit roars on. Give it up. Your marriage worked the OPPOSITE of what it was supposed to do.

  • Shelly green
    • Y K

      Even though you seem like a deranged Trumpoido-Putinoid, this one gets an upvote for me. 🙂

  • Shelly green

    The George Soros INternational Rescue Committee, under investigation for fraud, which pays Ed Milliband a $600K/year income as a “non profit”. Human trafficking = big dollars….and that’s exactly what they do…traffic humans from other areas of the world here to destroy our sovereignty. They are repulsive. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fc730a95d9125d6a28c61084a033f9f044b8a03482c6ce64832cf09351e4b666.jpg

    • politicallyincorrect

      Every single “Charity” George is involved with has done NOTHING to make any area of the world better…in fact it gets worst…but he and his cronies get richer and richer while he claims to only ever take “minimal” or back end payments for his films. Where does that money come from? Have you read up on the “Clooney Foundation for ‘Justice'”? The guy in charge of it is from the hate group SPLC (another Soros backed endeavor to destroy our Constitution). This “Foundation” reads just like the money laundering Clinton Foundation. In fact, I think this ‘foundation’ was set up to divert funds while still taking bribes once her ovaries were appointed. How’d that work? Clooneys are shady war mongering pro-oil (for them) jerks.

      • HebAlba

        A College Professor? Oh the lucky students….pfft

  • Rudy1947

    zzzzzzzzzzzzz