The Russian embassy in Syrian capital of Damascus was shelled twice on Wednesday afternoon, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, calling it a provocation aimed at derailing peace settlement in the country.

It said a shell hit an inner yard of the embassy complex, while another shell landed near the diplomatic mission. De-mining specialists have been working in the hit area.

The ministry said Russia considers “this new provocation by extremists opposing the peaceful settlement in Syria as the confirmation of their intention to continue sowing terror and violence”.

The ministry said there remains a threat to Russians in the territory and that the attack underlines the importance of the “prompt elimination” of extremists in the region.

Russia has called for the international community to condemn the alleged attack.

Reuters,Independent