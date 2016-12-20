Appointment of a male women’s minister slammed by Lebanese women

Women’s rights activists slammed on Monday the appointment of a man to head Lebanon’s newly created Women’s Affairs Ministry

The group also said that women were sorely underrepresented in the newly created Cabinet.

“Is it acceptable to appoint a male minister to the Women’s Affairs Ministry?” asked a statement

“Is this the consecration of the patriarchal system in Lebanon or is this due to a lack of competent women for the job?”  the statement, which was carried by the National News Agency added

Prime Minister Saad Hariri disclosed his new 30-member Cabinet Sunday, in which Jean Ogasapian became Minister of State for Women’s Affairs.  Ogasapian 62 is a member of the  Future Movement party, where his official biography notes that he had a lengthy career in the Lebanese army until he quit to go into politics in 2000. He has considerable political experience: In 2005, he was appointed as administrative reforms minister in the government of Prime Minister Fouad Siniora and he was a state minister in Hariri’s’ 2009 government.

The new government  featured Lebanon’s first “minister of state for women’s affairs,” a welcome development in a country where women have little representation in politics but women were  outraged when they found out that  Lebanon’s first minister for women is a man.

The women activists also deplored the poor representation of females  in the Cabinet, in which only one woman was appointed: Einaya Ezzedine, Minister of State for Administrative Development.

The group  said the failure to appoint female ministers amounted to marginalization, “especially after the promises made by the heads of political parties and parliamentary blocs in support of women and enhancing their role in the new government.”


“What happened was a major disappointment and broke promises that were made,” the statement added.

The group also called on ministers to show commitment to women’s rights by including a quota for women in the forthcoming Cabinet policy statement.

A quota guaranteeing women 30 percent of government posts was necessary, it said, “as a special temporary measure for women’s access to leadership positions in politics and public affairs.”

Out of 128 lawmakers at Parliament, currently there are only four female MPs – Nayla Tueni, Bahia Hariri, Strida Geagea and Gilberte Zouein.

  • Andre

    First, what the hell is Women’s Affairs Ministry?
    Second, any man who claims he knows women, is full of shit.

    • Omega

      About the first part of your comment — It’s a newly created Ministry. Read: a bogus position for one to receive all the benefits of a politician in Lebanon – car, driver, bodyguard, maids at home, about $10K/month, etc.

      About the second — Usually, women say that.

    • MekensehParty

      well you know, Women’s affair ministry means that… umm… well… umm… that they threw the word women in there just to acknowledge that women exist in this damn country. Exist. Nothing else.

    • 5thDrawer

      We continue to try to learn about them all through life. 😉 Admittedly failing more often when younger.
      Perhaps this fellow has learned, to some extent, being 62 and all – even if most of his ‘experience’ was ‘gained’ in a military setting where there may be only a few ‘sect’-retaries. :-)))
      I suppose The Ladies could give him a short ‘chance’, and gage his ‘performance’ … since it’s an entirely ‘new concept’ of affairs with women – as the title of the post suggests. 🙂
      CANNOT say there have been notes left by predecessors to guide him.
      MIGHT do a little ‘massaging’ of the reacton-situation by naming a Female Assistant, of course. Seriously.

    • gmb

      Andre Perfectly said.

  • MekensehParty

    It’s true that they are not only misrepresented, they’re not represented at all, but my question to Lebanese women:
    ARE YOU GOING TO DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT?
    OR JUST TWEET?
    TO THE STREETS!!!!!!

    • 5thDrawer

      Sadly, most of the females are well-conditioned to the past of lovely experience – believing as they will.

      • MekensehParty

        Unfortunately, like all the Lebanese, they complain complain and yet do absolutely nothing to make their lives better. Sad truth

        • 5thDrawer

          Sad condition of too many in the world, I’m sure. Yet being beaten into ‘submitting’ to ancient thought-lines has created what the society is. And the ones who see what they know should change, by now just ‘protest’, then throw up the hands and sigh ‘oh well’, then go back to looking for the next meal. Conditioned, I think, by many failures.
          Surprised by a small ‘success’ of even seeing that many agree with them, they react as it that was an accomplishment in itself – and congratulate themselves leaving it just hanging with no follow-through. Like this one … ‘You have a minister for the first time’. WOW.
          And now we wait as always to know what that can do. Since nothing really changes in moment, except by heart-attack. 😉

          • Omega

            Sad condition of many in the world but Mekenseh is only interesting in calling out the Lebanon and the Lebanese. That’s what hypocritical rats do.

          • 5thDrawer

            I could say they all struggle with trying to understand it … escaping is perhaps a better idea than fighting over (at the least) 2 things – neither of which work to provide a lunch.
            You can’t blame the ‘survival’ and improvement of an individual life, on one who did … even if he manages a bitch about why it seemed necessary in the past to do what individuals do – make a decision. I may have made a wrong one too … or not. What is ‘wrong’?
            In my mind, grabbing a gun to ‘solve’ a problem is more-so.
            We see some ‘return’ hoping there’s half-a-chance now … is that a ‘hypocrisy’ – Especially considering all that the last 6 years ‘brought’ for the conditions??

            NOW the Females have ‘half-a-chance’. Mek doubts they will step up to the plate, and bat for the team. Some obviously think they will. I think they must. We should let time and the Ladies do the talking.

          • Omega

            You say based on what? Have you really struggled in such context? I am not talking about having 4 pieces of marshmallow in your hot coco rather than the usual 5 at your local Tim Hortons.

            There is absolutely nothing wrong in leaving to survive and/or better yourself/life but you don’t do it, look back and spit on where you come from. Even less so which death and destruction upon it.

            Why are you parroting to me what he told you? The Women’s Affairs Ministry is a newly created position. It’s not like it’s the 15th time a man held the seat. You can’t fix a problem that didn’t exist. Now that it does, the women of Lebanon must fix it.

            How easy to move your fingers from thousands of miles away and generalizing/criticizing. Mek thinks he’s better because he left Lebanon and does better than he could ever do in Lebanon. Just look at how condescending he is with his comments in general. Most Lebanese who leave are like him, no matter how poor, rich, dumb, intelligent – they just think they are now better because they are outside of Lebanon. I reckon a lot of wrong with the Lebanese people but I also cannot generalize as there are in equal lot of good hearted, intelligent, honest people who want to live healthy, happy and prosperous – like everywhere else on Earth. His problem is personal.

        • Omega

          Said the guy who fled. What exactly did you do while in Lebanon?

  • HebAlba

    Hilarious, booth him yalla la barra administer your wife!

  • 5thDrawer

    I contemplate, that it may still be a better go to have a ‘male rep’, than the Algerian Minister who made a joke about females working for free, and was actually taken seriously in ‘News Reports’. :-)))))