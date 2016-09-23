Warplanes pounding Aleppo with white phosphorus munitions, witnesses

white-phosphorus-syria-aleppo-2Footage of the devastating effect of incendiary munitions used by pro-Assad warplanes over eastern Aleppo has shown the use of white phosphorus in the city, activists have claimed.

Citizen journalists filming in the Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood – dubbed the Passage of Death – where bright white light from the air strikes illuminated the night sky and set fires raging in the central district, said they believe they witnessed white phosphorus being used.

A second video filmed in rebel-held areas in Aleppo city and countryside on Wednesday night into Thursday, September 22 in Kafr Dael, a few kilometres west of Aleppo, showed the use of incendiary weapons from afar.

Bombing by pro-Assad warplanes, Syrian government and Russian aircraft, has intensified over Aleppo, Syria’s most populous city before the start of its civil war, in the past two days. The reinvigorated bombing campaign has coincided with the declaration of a new military offensive by the Syrian government.

Diplomatic efforts brokered by the US and Russia in New York have failed to salvage a ceasefire in Syria between combatants that lasted six days.

The UK-based Syria Observatory for Human Rights has said at least three people were killed in about 30 raids that began overnight.

Reuters reported that three of four of Aleppo centres for the Syrian Civil Defense service – more commonly known as the White Helmets – in rebel-held Aleppo were bombed on Friday, halting the rescue service’s work.

The bombardment razed one centre to the ground and put another out of service, Ammar al-Selmo, the head of the White Helmets, told Reuters. A fuel store belonging to the civil defence was also destroyed in the air strikes.

“Today, we can say our work has stopped because of the lack of fuel, the destruction of the equipment and the intensity of the bombardment,” he said.

White phosphorus (WP) is an incendiary and toxic chemical substance used as a filler in a number of different munitions that can be employed for a variety of military purposes.

The use of the munitions on urban areas is ambiguous in international law but human rights groups have been deeply critical of the deployment of white phosphorous in various conflicts given the devastating burn injuries it can leave.

In 2004, US forces used artillery shells loaded with WP in Fallujah, Iraq, to target insurgents in so-called “shake and bake” fire missions. Israeli forces used weapons containing white phosphorus in Lebanon in 2006, and in Gaza in 2008 and 2009. At the time Amnesty International described the use of the US-supplied weapons on crowded residential areas in Gaza city as a “serious violations of international humanitarian law”.

  • wargame1

    Assa and Russia is bombing the FSA in the name of fighting Daesh. According to the Syrian war map the demarketed Daesh area are bomb free! its been happening for a long time. Daesh only expand their territory with the help of Assad. Here is the map. Its a very good website where from where we get daily update , video and te map ofcource. Link bellow.
    http://syria.liveuamap.com/en

    • Omega

      Assad helping Daesh gain territory is nothing but disinformation.

      One has to love the green zone surrounding the Golan Heights on that map. That’s Daesh on call/command right there.

      • wargame1

        The information is there in the map. The whole Daesh area are bomb free. Assad attacks the rebel group such as the FSA and Islam brigade. Show me where Assad is attacking Daesh from the map.

        • Omega

          The map is an interactive display of various news sources. You talk about it as if it’s a real-time military map with GPS coordinates.

          Besides, isn’t Assad supposed to attack the FSA and Islam brigade? Who’s who anyway? There are two camps: pro and anti Assad.

          • wargame1

            The map is updated in every hour. Yes there are two camps. If Daesh was the real target then we would see all the bombing on the Black area. Assad and Russia is talking about attacking Daesh but they know that Daesh is their asset.

          • Omega

            Let it be updated every minute, how is it relevant?

            You keep on repeating “if Daesh was the real target” … you would see bombing coming from the US Coalition in the black region of the map too, don’t you think?

            Two camps: pro and anti Assad. Don’t get caught up with semantics and news bs.

            Begs the question: if both Syria/Russia and the US Coalition don’t bomb Daesh, what’s going on ?

          • wargame1

            Where do you get your news from? Can you tell me in which Daesh area Assad and Russia are attacking today and yesterday?

          • Y K

            “Where do you get your news from?”
            My guess is on Al Akhbar and Al Mayadeen. Plus some conspiracist neo-Nazi (including “far-left-cum-neo-Nazi”) websites.

          • Niemals

            In September 23, 2016 we can read the headline on YaLibnan “Warplanes pounding Aleppo with white phosphorus munitions, witnesses”.
            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ad208e5ab18014ddbdd2ca9afadd9d5cd0c889bc5f398430710e1d614169f972.jpg But YaLibnan is not telling the story of white phosphorus munitions in Mosul.

            There are three sides to every story: yours, theirs, and the truth somewhere in the middle.
            AS A TOURIST IN ALEPPO, SYRIA 2017. 1 WEEK AGO by CHRISTIAN L.
            “After spending 3 great days in Damascus was it time to travel north to Aleppo, driving along the world´s most dangerous road, the Salamiyah – Ithriya – Khanasser Road, notorious for being attacked by Daesh (ISIS) and Al Qaeda, and getting shut down for days.”

            It doesn’t take long before you notice that only a small part of Aleppo is destroyed, as soon as you reach central Aleppo, the city is bustling with life, just like Damascus. So too are the shops, restaurants, supermarkets, and parks filled with people.
            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8228afc70fa15aa9e0b16954ffbaacdfe693faca2c03b7b644babd155fd0ad53.jpg The I Love Aleppo sign is a popular selfie spot for locals, notice the rebuilding of the hotel in the background.
            Yes, There´s a lot of destruction in Aleppo, especially the historical old part of town with the Souq (market) and surrounding areas are mostly destroyed, but rebuilding has already started.

          • Omega

            Where I get my news from is irrelevant. You brought up this map. The topic is hit map, don’t divert. What matters is who decides what news/videos goes on that map. Are they 100% unbiased?

            In regards to where Syria/Russia bombs, has it crossed your mind that most of the action is happening in Aleppo and at the Syrian-Turkish border? He who wins in Aleppo will win the “war” in Syria. Educate yourself on the why instead of drooling at this trivial, irrelevant map put together by two Ukrainians.

          • wargame1

            The map not only shows the daily update but also post videos and any news related to the war. Now tell me which Daesh area are being bombed by Russia and Assad at this time?

          • Omega

            Daily updates, videos and news coming from who? Who filters what is shown (or not) on that map? Where does the map say “Syria and Russia’s military operations”? The US Coalition claims the very same about bombing Daesh, why doesn’t the map show US coalition bombing Daesh in the black region of the map?

          • wargame1

            The map gives a clear view on the where the bombing is happening. Plus on the right hand column there are videos and other updated news. Not only that but also there are news in the main stream media , google and youtube. There no mention of Assad attacking any Daesh position. The whole black area of Daesh are bomb free. We know that Assad’s main target is the FSA. I simply expose the rubbish of Assad propaganda as if he is waging a war on Daesh. Thats nonsense.

          • Omega

            The map gives a clear view on the where the bombing is happening.

            The map shows absolutely nothing but the news (selected by God knows who) on a map.

            Plus on the right hand column there are videos and other updated news. Not only that but also there are news in the main stream media , google and youtube.

            You said it: main stream media.

            There no mention of Assad attacking any Daesh position. The whole black area of Daesh are bomb free. We know that Assad’s main target is the FSA.

            You did write “there are news in the main stream media”, didn’t you?

            Did/do you expect Assad not to bomb the FSA who’s against him?

            I simply expose the rubbish of Assad propaganda as if he is waging a war on Daesh. Thats nonsense.

            At last, you came out of the closet.

            For the record, the West also says they bomb Daesh while bombing pro-Assad soldiers. Are you starting to realize your hypocrisy?

          • wargame1

            Assad and Iran operates Daesh and Al-Qaeda. During the US invasion of Iraq Assad used to send suicide bomber to kill American solders and the sunnis who opposed these Khawarij. After the Syrian revolution started Assad was in big trouble and then he decided to bring this Daesh and create a buffer zone. This is the reason Daesh got a big chunk of land in Syria without a fight. Similrly Iraqi shit Nuri Maliki also brought Daesh in and gave them huge amount of weapon. Assad doesnt attack Daesh because Daesh works for Assad. Assad buys oil from them too.

          • Omega

            HAHAHAHA!

            Thanks for the laugh General.

      • wargame1

        The Syrian FSA had lots of support around the world before Assad regime and Iran brought these Khawarij Daesh in the midst in 2013 and tried to defame the movement as a extremist Al-Qaeda movement. Now we see that Daesh captured a huge territory (Given by Assad to them) and Assad is fighting against the FSA. The whole black area looks so peaceful and no bomb falling there at all! We know that Assad’s main enemy are the FSA and Islam brigade and NOT Daesh. Daesh works for Assad. This is the reason the Daesh area are free from any attack. The Kurds did attack Daesh and now the FSA and Turkey coalition are also attacking Daesh. You need to repair your image. Its not a problem if Assad attack he FSA. If Assad attack Daesh then the FSA gains but that will not prohibit the FSA in attacking Assad. Assad or Daesh …one has to go and the next one will be quickly destroyed.

        • Omega

          Two camps: pro and anti Assad.

          The “war” in Syria is not Assad’s fault, it’s the UK/USA/Israel/Gulf’s.

  • doron

    We used those in open field in Gaza few years ago…the condemning here ran for days.
    Curious to see who condemn here and who defends the war crime..