Saudi society will decide if women will be allowed to drive, prince Mohammed

A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. A conservative Saudi Arabian cleric has said women who drive risk damaging their ovaries and bearing children with clinical problems, countering activists who are trying to end the Islamic kingdom's male-only driving rules. All the attention is focused on prince Mohammad Bin Salman who sees no reason why saudi women should not be driving
Saudi society, not the government, will determine whether women will be allowed to drive cars, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Monday, April 25.

He was speaking to reporters after the unveiling of a vast plan, known as Saudi Vision 2030, to transform the oil-dependent economy.

Mohammed was asked whether one of the plan’s goals, to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22% to 30%, could lead to their right to drive.

“So far the society is not persuaded – and it has negative influence – but we stress that it is up to the Saudi society,” he said, adding that change cannot be forced.

Saudi Arabia has one of the world’s toughest restrictions on women and is the only country where they cannot get behind the wheel.

The sexes are separated in restaurants and other public facilities. Women are subject to male “guardians,” family members who must authorize a woman’s travel, work, or marriage.

The kingdom’s major cities are expanding their public transport networks but for the moment they remain limited, and a woman’s ability to work is hindered unless she can afford a driver.
