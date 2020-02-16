Hezbollah unveils Giant statue of Soleimani near Lebanon Israel border

The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group has unveiled a statue of Iranian Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in the southern Lebanese border town of Maroun al-Ras, near the border with Israel according to reports from Iran and Israel

The statue shows General Soleimani with his arm stretched out in front of him, pointing toward Israel, which is overlooked by the southern Lebanese town.

Members and supporters of the Hezbollah militia were seen celebrating the unveiling of the giant statue of Soleimani, who was a top general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The closest Soleimani will ever get to Quds/Jerusalem. https://t.co/Sw21ImOyGd — Mohamed 🦈🇾🇪 (@arabianofelix) February 15, 2020

But Soleimani was also the subject of ridicule on social media.

Iranians mock poster depicting slain Soleimani in heaven with male angels

A poster in Iran showed Soleimani in heaven with three male angels.

The poster shows Soleimani reading in heaven as three men with wings dressed in white stand next to him. A rainbow is also seen in the background.