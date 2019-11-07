For weeks, Lebanon has been rocked by anti-government protests, the largest the country has seen in more than a decade.

The demonstrations have cut across sectarian lines – a rare phenomenon since the country’s devastating civil war ended – and involved people from all sectors of society.

They are united in their anger over their leaders’ failure to deal with an ailing economy, rising prices, high unemployment, poor public services and corruption.

Already the protesters have forced Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign. But they want more, including the complete overhaul of the country’s political system and the formation of an independent, non-sectarian government.

The catalysts: Wildfires and a WhatsApp tax

October was a busy month for Lebanon, as the authorities grappled with one crisis after another.

It started with importers complaining about a shortage of US dollars in the country’s commercial banks, which led to the Lebanese pound losing value against the dollar for the first time in two decades on the newly emerged black market. When the importers of wheat and fuel demanded to be paid in dollars, bakeries and petrol station unions called strikes.

Then on 14 October unprecedented wildfires swept through the country’s western mountains, and Cyprus, Greece and Jordan were called upon for help after it was revealed Lebanon’s own fire-fighting aircraft was not in a fit state to deal with the blaze due to a lack of funds.

Residents were left unimpressed, with some noting how riot police vehicles equipped with water cannons had been fully maintained and were able to help battle the flames.

Three days later, the government proposed new taxes on tobacco, petrol and voice calls via messaging services such as WhatsApp to drum up more revenue.

The $6 (£4.50) monthly charge for using WhatsApp prompted widespread anger, and a few dozen people began protesting outside the government’s headquarters in central Beirut.

The backlash forced the government to cancel the proposed tax within hours, but it appeared to unleash a surge of discontent that had been simmering in Lebanon for years.

The following day, tens of thousands of Lebanese from all sects and walks of life took to the streets, demanding the resignation of Mr Hariri and his national unity government.

As many as a million people have since joined the demonstrations, bringing the country to a virtual standstill and shutting down schools, shops and banks.

What’s really behind the anger?

Lebanon is dealing with its worst economic crisis in decades.

It has the third-highest public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio in the world at 150%. The youth unemployment rate has reached 37%, according to official figures, while the overall unemployment rate is 25%.

Almost a third of the population now lives under the poverty line, according to the World Bank.