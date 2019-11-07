Goods and services should exclusively be priced in Lebanese pounds: Minister

Lebanon caretaker minister of economy Mansour Btaish
Caretaker Economy Minister Mansour Bteish issued a statement related to local currency pricing, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

The statement requires all merchants and providers of services in Lebanon to comply with pricing goods and services exclusively in Lebanese currency in accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law.

Legal measures will be taken against violators, the statement added

Prices of goods have skyrocketed since the uprising started in Lebanon. Merchants  were reportedly taking advantage   of  consumers  , by  blaming the rise in prices to the rise in the  black market  value of  the US dollar , even for  locally manufactured  goods and produce.