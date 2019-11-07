Caretaker Economy Minister Mansour Bteish issued a statement related to local currency pricing, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

The statement requires all merchants and providers of services in Lebanon to comply with pricing goods and services exclusively in Lebanese currency in accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law.

Legal measures will be taken against violators, the statement added

Prices of goods have skyrocketed since the uprising started in Lebanon. Merchants were reportedly taking advantage of consumers , by blaming the rise in prices to the rise in the black market value of the US dollar , even for locally manufactured goods and produce.