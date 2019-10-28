Phalange Party leader MP Sami Gemayel on Monday called for the formation of a “neutral government of experts.”

“Only an instant resignation of the government and the formation of a neutral government of experts can restore the confidence of people and the international community in the state,” Gemayel tweeted, saying the move would “rescue the economic and monetary situations.”

His tweet comes after Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh warned that a “solution” is needed within days in order to restore confidence and avoid a future collapse of the economy.

Salameh said that the local currency peg to the dollar will be maintained and that when banks in Lebanon re-open, “there is no capital control and no haircut.”

But the banks remain closed in Lebanon and prices at supermarkets have reportedly skyrocketed . Many protests are accusing the government of trying to starve the people to force them to end the uprising