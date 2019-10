Free Patriotic Movement supporters, escorted by State Security agents, attacked protesters Wednesday evening and vandalized their protest encampment in the northern Metn town of Mazraat Yachouh, the protesters said.

A protester said the FPM supporters beat up men, women and even children.

“They arrived in 50 packed cars,” the protester told al-Jadeed television.

President Michel Aoun is the founder of FPM while his son-in-law FM Gebran Bassil is the current FPM chief.