Long considered the magician of Israeli politics, Netanyahu had 28 days to negotiate the formation of a government — and he could have requested two additional weeks as is standard in Israeli politics — but he returned the mandate to the President a few days early, on what happened to be his 70th birthday.

Netanyahu’s failure paves the way for his chief political opponent to get the chance to form a government. Blue and White Party leader Gantz can expect to receive the mandate from the President, but only after parliamentary factions have had the opportunity to inform him if they have updated their position on their choice to form the next government.

In a statement, Gantz signaled he was ready to pick up the mandate and attempt to get a breakthrough.

“The time of spin is over, and it is now time for action. Blue and White is determined to form the liberal unity government, led by Benny Gantz, that the people of Israel voted for a month ago,” his party said in a statement.

Gantz’s political partner in Blue and White was more direct. “Netanyahu failed again,” said Yair Lapid. “It’s become a habit.”

Unlikely scenarios for Gantz to form government

But Gantz’s chances of forming a government appear no better than Netanyahu’s. The Blue and White party emerged from September’s elections as the largest party with 33 seats but without enough coalition partners to achieve the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

Gantz would need one of several different — but equally unlikely — scenarios to emerge to form a government. One scenario could be a rebellion or a split within Netanyahu’s own Likud party. Another might be a decision by one of the ultra-Orthodox parties to support him.