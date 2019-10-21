Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday that protests gripping the country showed “people’s pain” but that accusing all politicians of corruption equally was not fair.

Aoun added that the government must at least start by lifting banking secrecy from current and future ministers, his office said in a tweet.

“What is happening in the streets expresses people’s pain, but generalizing corruption (charges) against everyone carries big injustice,” he said during a cabinet session.

His comments came as Lebanon’s cabinet is expected to approve reforms including halving ministers’ wages on Monday in a bid to ease an economic crisis and defuse protests that have been the biggest show of dissent against the ruling elite in decades.

Will reforms appease protesters?

Protesters blocked roads for a fifth day of demonstrations fuelled by the crippling economic conditions and anger at perceived corruption of the political elite that has led Lebanon into the crisis.

Officials told Reuters on Sunday that Prime Minister Saad Hariri had agreed a package of reforms with his government partners to tackle the crisis that has driven hundreds of thousands of protesters into the streets.

In central Beirut, scene of the largest protest, people prepared for another day of demonstrations.