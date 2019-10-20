Protesters gathered in Beirut for a fourth consecutive day to rally against corruption and tax hikes on Sunday, a day after the resignation of a key Christian party shook the fragile coalition government of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Men, women and children gathered in the Lebanese capital Beirut Sunday to protest corruption and tax hikes for a fourth day, after the resignation of a key Christian party rocked the country’s fragile coalition government.

Demonstrations had flared on Thursday in response to a proposed $0.20-tax on calls via WhatsApp and other messaging services.

While the government quickly dropped the plans, the protests morphed into demands for a sweeping overhaul of Lebanon’s political system, with grievances ranging from austerity measures to poor infrastructure.

Thousands rallied across the country on Saturday, chanting “revolution” or “the people demand the fall of the regime” — a common refrain of demonstrations in other parts of the Arab world.