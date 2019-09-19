Crashed Israeli drones were on an attack mission , Lebanon concludes after investigation September 19, 2019 by yalibnan Leave a Comment Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab points to parts of an Israeli drone that crashed in southern Beirut last month during a press conference to announce the results of an investigation into the incident, at the Lebanese Defense Ministry, in Yarzeh near Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab said that the investigation has concluded that two Israeli drones that crashed in the Lebanese capital last month were on an attack mission, one of them armed with 4.5 kilograms of explosives. GLOBAL TIMES