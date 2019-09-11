Former Lebanese minister of Interior MP Nouhad al-Mashnouq commented on the speech by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by saying :

We demand that Mr Nasrallah’s defense strategy should be to protect Lebanon alone, and the Lebanese people in the face of the Israeli enemy, and not to link our destiny to the wars and crises of the region”

He pointed out that his speech demands clear responses by the president and the Prime Minister of Lebanon.

He asked :”How long will the state should allow for Lebanon to be dragged into wars and how long can we mock ourselves and the international community by claiming that the Resolution 1701 is ok?”

He added:” Nasrallah can declare his political support to this or that state, but not entitled to link Lebanon’s fate to the fate of Iran as he did in his speech .”

” Mr. Nasrallah should understand that Lebanon is not an arena for Iranian politics or anyone else. Lebanon is the home for all its citizens . We all fought for its independence and sovereignty and our most honourable people, chief among them the martyred PM Rafik Hariri paid with their lives for this country’s freedom .””

Mashouq’s comments come after Nasrallah said on the eve of Ashura that “we are in the middle of a big battle and our camp is being besieged by the US and Israel”.

“This is our camp, and this is our Imam, our leader, and Hussein of this era. In this battle there is no place for neutrality. You are either with Hussein or you are with Yazid. The battle is renewed and so is the confrontation,” he added.

Nasrallah on the eve of Ashura pledged allegiance to Khamenei whom he addressed as the son of Hussein and to “tell Netanyahu, the Zionists, and all the conspirators against us: We are a people who neither a siege, nor starving, thirst, fear or war can influence our will, determination, certainty and faith.”

“If our Husseini leader came out to tell us that you are free to leave, our response will be: By Allah, O master and leader, if we are to be killed, all of us… we shall never leave you o son of Hussein,” Nasrallah added

“Here from Lebanon we say to the whole world that our imam our Lord our leader is the Grand Ayatollah Ali Husseini Khamenei of the Islamic Republic in Iran.” The Hezbollah chief concluded.

Yazīd ibn Muawiya , commonly known as Yazid I, was the second caliph of the Umayyad caliphate. He ruled for three years from 680 until his death in 683. His appointment was the first hereditary succession in Islamic history. His caliphate was marked by the death of Muhammad‘s grandson Hussein ibn Ali as well as the start of the crisis known as the Second Fitna.

Hussein was killed by Yazid’s forces in the Battle of Karbala, on his way to Kufa to lead a revolt against Yazid.

Ashura marks the the death of Hussein the Battle of Karbala on 10 Muharram in the year 61 AH ( October 10, 680 AD). Mourning for the incident began almost immediately after the battle.

Many political analysts questioned the complete silence by the top Lebanese officials about Nasrallah’s speech .

One analyst asked : “Does this mean our dissociation policy is now in the garbage can? Another asked :” Does this mean that our top leaders are giving up and letting Nasrallah run the country into the ground ?”