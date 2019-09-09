Boris Johnson’s government will prorogue, or suspend, Parliament at the end of Monday’s sitting, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson has told journalists.
The spokesman added that the suspension will happen after Johnson tries to convince lawmakers to grant him a snap general election for the second time.
Unfortunately for the Prime Minister, that motion looks set to fail again, after opposition parties showed a united front on Friday, saying they would not support it.
The prorogation until October 14 — a longer period than is usual — has drawn widespread condemnation from UK lawmakers.
Chief among the critics was John Bercow, the long-serving Speaker of House of Commons, who announced Monday that he would step down on October 31 — the day the UK is set to leave the European Union — unless an election is called before that date. If Johnson succeeds in securing an election, Bercow said he would stand down this week.