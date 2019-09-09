“Throughout my time as speaker I have sought to increase the relative authority of this legislature, for which I will make absolutely no apology to anyone, anywhere, at any time,” Bercow told MPs Monday.

“To deploy a perhaps dangerous phrase, I have also sought to be the backbenchers’ backstop,” he added. “This has been … the greatest privilege and honor of my professional life for which I will be eternally grateful.”

Bercow had previously called the suspension to Parliament an “offense against the democratic process,” saying it was “blindly obvious” Johnson was attempting to limit debate over Brexit with the move.

The Queen granted Johnson’s request for the five-week suspension late last month — ostensibly so that the government could reset the parliamentary timetable and launch a new legislative program.

But the plan to prorogue Parliament was widely seen as an attempt to limit the time for Johnson’s opponents to prevent a no-deal.

In the weeks since, it has been criticized as “undemocratic” and slapped with several legal challenges, including one from a former UK Prime Minister.

News of the planned suspension, which will be the longest since World War II, jolted Britain’s fractured opposition parties . Divided on Brexit, they united in their opposition to what they perceived as an all-out assault on British constitutional conventions.

Since the decision, a cross-party alliance of MPs has banded together to push through a bill stopping the UK from leaving the European Union without a deal on the October 31 deadline.

In response, Johnson fired 21 rebel MPs who voted with opposition lawmakers in favor of the bill. The list included eight former Cabinet ministers, two former finance secretaries, the longest-serving member of the House of Commons and the grandson of Winston Churchill.