“They refer to us as the foreigners,” says a downbeat employee at the Ohio car glass factory where hundreds of Chinese laborers have come to work, far from their wives, children and homeland.

But the worker in question is American, not Chinese, and is finding life very different under new management after billionaire “Chairman Cao” swept into town to reopen the shuttered, iconic former General Motors factory in 2014.

This is “reverse globalization,” say Oscar-nominated directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, who filmed the GM plant’s closure in 2008 and returned to chronicle its reopening by Fuyao corporation for the documentary “American Factory.”

The film charts a Midwestern rust belt community’s journey from optimism at the giant plant’s reopening — bringing back vital jobs — toward creeping anger and disillusionment as the Chinese management imposes its strict, exhausting demands on workers and sacks those who don’t comply.

The all-access look at how both American and Chinese workers, from blue-collar to management, had their lives transformed by powerful global economic forces caught the eyes of none other than Barack and Michelle Obama.

The former first couple acquired “American Factory” at January’s Sundance Festival, and will release it on Netflix and in select theaters from August 21 as the first offering from their Higher Ground Productions company.

“Mrs Obama said it resonated with her because her father had done an intense, hardworking job for decades just to provide for his family, and she felt the Midwesterness of the film in what she saw on screen,” Bognar told AFP.

“She felt her own family in the film, and I think the President felt there was a certain amount of policy issues and big broad globalization” themes in the documentary, added Reichert.

– ‘Cultural chasm’ –

The battle for economic supremacy between the US and a rising China is perhaps the defining geopolitical story of the 21st century.

The filmmakers set out to understand what that rivalry looks like on a human level, and were granted extraordinary access by Fuyao founder and chairman Cao Dewang, who was as interested in bridging the cultural divide and showcasing Chinese capitalism as making a profit.