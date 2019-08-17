ISIL , the so called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, has largely taken over control of a huge camp in northeast Syria, and there’s no plan for what to do with the 70,000 people there (including more than 50,000 children). The United States and Europe must immediately address this urgent national security and humanitarian crisis, before a new caliphate is established while we watch.

After the fall of Raqqa and the coalition defeat of ISIL’s strongholds, President Donald Trump announced that “100 percent” of the caliphate had been destroyed. But the tens of thousands of ISIL fighters and family members left over were herded into massive fenced internally displaced persons (IDP) camps with little aid, security or supervision. Separate from the IDP camps, which house mostly women and children, more than 2,000 ISIL fighters sit in a network of makeshift prisons. The entire system is managed by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are under-resourced, understaffed and allied with a United States that is eyeing the exits.

In the largest IDP camp, called al-Hol, ISIL now exerts more influence and control than the few dozen SDF guards stationed there, according to U.S. officials, lawmakers and experts. ISIL women have created a morality police corps inside the camp, enforcing sharia law and even conducting brutal executions, officials said. ISIL is recruiting from the camp, smuggling fighters in and out and using it to plan attacks in other parts of Syria, officials told me. If it’s not already effectively Caliphate 2.0, it soon will be.

“The IDP camp al-Hol is quickly becoming a mini-caliphate and a fertile recruiting ground for ISIS,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told me. “The security footprint around the camp is incredibly weak, and the camp is being run by ISIS types under our very nose.”

About 11,000 of the 70,000 mostly women and children in al-Hol come from countries outside of Iraq or Syria. Most of those countries have refused to take back their citizens, leaving them in squalid conditions that make ISIL recruiting easier. The United States has taken back 21 ISIL IDPs and is prosecuting all those who traveled to Syria as adults. But most European countries have refused; some have even stripped ISIL members of their citizenship.