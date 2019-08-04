May Chidiac, Lebanon Minister for Administrative Development Affairs warned on Sunday against attempts to weaken PM Saad Hariri in light of a dragging suspension of the Cabinet meetings over the Qabrshmoun incident.

“The policy of subjugation will not succeed,” she said, pointing out that the March 14 alliance is not over.

“The frog that wished to be bigger than the bull!” said Chidiac in a tweet.

She added: “It is weird how some see themselves bigger than their own nation and believe its fate is linked them! It is a false ecstasy only to disable the nation.”

The Minister pointed out that some are trying to “revive” the Syrian “tutelage era” through the “manipulation of the judiciary, violation of the Taef accord” and attempts to weaken Hariri.

Revival of March 14 alliance

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, PSP leader Walid Jumblatt and PM Hariri are reportedly trying to revive the March 14 alliance .

The March 14 Alliance , named after the date of the Cedar Revolution, is a coalition of political parties and independents in Lebanon formed in 2005 that are united by their anti-Syrian government stance and their opposition to the March 8 Alliance.

The Free Patriotic Movement of General Michel Aoun left the grouping before the 2005 general election, before March 14 was an established alliance, due to major disagreements. After the 2005 elections.

The Progressive Socialist Party left the March 14 movement in August 2011

The National Liberal Party left the March 14 movement the 22 December 2016.