Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the U.K.’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker this month was an act of piracy, warning that it won’t be left unanswered by the Islamic Republic.

In his first comments on the U.K.’s actions in the Strait of Gibraltar, Khamenei said “the evil British” attempted to cover up their “crime” of stealing an Iranian vessel, according to comments shown Tuesday on state television.

Khamenei also admonished European countries that are signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal for criticizing Iran’s decision to scale back its compliance under the accord.

“We have just started to reduce our commitments,” Khamenei said. “This process will certainly continue.”

